Canadian Imperial Bank: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.41 billion.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.44 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The bank and financial services company posted revenue of $10.62 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $4.94 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.01 billion.

