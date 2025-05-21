Canada Goose: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $18.9 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $18.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The high-end coat maker posted revenue of $267.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $68.1 million, or 69 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $969.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOOS

