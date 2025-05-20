Canaan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Canaan Inc. (CAN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $86.4 million in its first…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Canaan Inc. (CAN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $86.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents.

The cryptocurrency-mining computer maker posted revenue of $82.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Canaan said it expects revenue in the range of $100 million.

The company’s shares closed at 82 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.05.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.