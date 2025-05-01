Cameco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Cameco Corp. (CCJ) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $48.8 million,…

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Cameco Corp. (CCJ) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $48.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The uranium producer posted revenue of $549.6 million in the period.

Cameco shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 1% in the last 12 months.

