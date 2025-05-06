Camden National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $7.3…

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $7.3 million.

The bank, based in Camden, Maine, said it had earnings of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $89.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $60.1 million, topping Street forecasts.

Camden National shares have decreased slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 24% in the last 12 months.

