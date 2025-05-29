Caleres Inc.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $6.9…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $6.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The footwear wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $614.2 million in the period.

Caleres Inc. shares have decreased 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 56% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.