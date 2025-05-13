CAE: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — CAE Inc. (CAE) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $94.7…

ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — CAE Inc. (CAE) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $94.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The St-Laurent, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The civil and military flight simulator company posted revenue of $888.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $909.3 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $282.3 million, or 88 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.28 billion.

CAE shares have climbed slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $25.99, a rise of 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.