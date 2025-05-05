Cabot: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $516 million. The…



The Houston-based company said it had net income of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 80 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.94 billion.

