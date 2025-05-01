Cable One: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cable One Inc. (CABO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.6 million. The…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cable One Inc. (CABO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.6 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $12.32 per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $380.6 million in the period.

Cable One shares have decreased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $261.99, a drop of 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CABO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CABO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.