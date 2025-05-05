BWX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $75.5 million.…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $75.5 million.

The Lynchburg, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 91 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The supplier of nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government posted revenue of $682.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $657.2 million.

BWX expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.55 per share, with revenue expected to be $3 billion.

BWX shares have risen roughly 1% since the beginning of the year.

