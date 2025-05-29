Burlington Stores: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $100.8 million.

The Burlington, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.60 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $2.5 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.53 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Burlington Stores expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.20 to $1.30.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.70 to $9.30 per share.

Burlington Stores shares have declined 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BURL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BURL

