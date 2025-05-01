Builders FirstSource: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $96.3 million.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $96.3 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.51 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The construction supply company posted revenue of $3.66 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.69 billion.

Builders FirstSource expects full-year revenue in the range of $16.05 billion to $17.05 billion.

Builders FirstSource shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 35% in the last 12 months.

