Build-A-Bear: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $15.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.17.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The toy retailer posted revenue of $128.4 million in the period.

Build-A-Bear shares have declined 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 33% in the last 12 months.

