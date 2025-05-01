Buenaventura: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of…

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $140.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lima, Peru-based company said it had profit of 55 cents.

The miner posted revenue of $307.7 million in the period.

Buenaventura shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 18% in the last 12 months.

