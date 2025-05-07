Bruker: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $17.4 million. On…

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $17.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The scientific equipment maker posted revenue of $801.4 million in the period.

Bruker expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.48 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.48 billion to $3.55 billion.

Bruker shares have declined 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 46% in the last 12 months.

