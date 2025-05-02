Brookfield Renewable: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) on Friday reported a loss of…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) on Friday reported a loss of $108 million in its first quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The operator of hydroelectric and wind power generation facilities posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $857 million, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $910.9 million.

Brookfield Renewable shares have increased nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEP

