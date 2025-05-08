Brookfield Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Corporation (BN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $73 million. On a per-share…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Corporation (BN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $73 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 98 cents per share.

The asset management company posted revenue of $17.94 billion in the period.

Brookfield Corp. shares have dropped nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 28% in the last 12 months.

