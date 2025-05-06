Brookdale: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $65…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $65 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt and for asset impairment costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The senior housing company posted revenue of $813.9 million in the period.

Brookdale shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.75, a drop of 7.5% in the last 12 months.

