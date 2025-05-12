Brink’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $51.6 million.…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $51.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.18. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.62 per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period.

Brink’s shares have risen almost 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $94.40, a decline of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.