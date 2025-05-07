BrightView: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings…

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $6.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $662.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $645.3 million.

BrightView expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.75 billion to $2.84 billion.

BrightView shares have decreased 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.54, a climb of 16% in the last 12 months.

