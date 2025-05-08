Brighthouse Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) on Thursday reported a loss of $268 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) on Thursday reported a loss of $268 million in its first quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $5.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.17 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.72 per share.

The annuity and life insurance company posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.16 billion, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.3 billion.

Brighthouse Financial shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $57.89, a climb of 26% in the last 12 months.

