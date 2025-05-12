Braskem: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUTANTA, Brazil (AP) — BUTANTA, Brazil (AP) — Braskem SA (BAK) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $119.5 million,…

BUTANTA, Brazil (AP) — BUTANTA, Brazil (AP) — Braskem SA (BAK) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $119.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Butanta, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 30 cents.

The petrochemical company posted revenue of $3.33 billion in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.62. A year ago, they were trading at $7.36.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.