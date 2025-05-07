Braemar Hotels & Resorts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $29.1 million, or 40 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $2.5 million, or 4 cents per share.

The hotel owner posted revenue of $215.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.92. A year ago, they were trading at $2.68.

