Brady: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brady Corp. (BRC) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $52.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.09. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.22 per share.

The identification and security products maker posted revenue of $382.6 million in the period.

Brady expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.48 to $4.63 per share.

Brady shares have climbed 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 25% in the last 12 months.

