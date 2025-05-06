Bowman Consulting: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.7…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The professional services firm posted revenue of $112.9 million in the period.

Bowman Consulting expects full-year revenue in the range of $428 million to $440 million.

Bowman Consulting shares have dropped 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.67, a decrease of 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWMN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.