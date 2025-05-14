Boston Omaha: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Boston Omaha Corp. (BOC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $669,000 in…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Boston Omaha Corp. (BOC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $669,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The provider of real estate and business consulting services posted revenue of $27.7 million in the period.

Boston Omaha shares have increased 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.33, a climb of 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.