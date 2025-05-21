Borr Drilling: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $16.9…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $16.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $216.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.65. A year ago, they were trading at $6.03.

