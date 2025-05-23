Booz Allen: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $193 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.61 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.97 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $935 million, or $7.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.98 billion.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.20 to $6.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $12 billion to $12.5 billion.

Booz Allen shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.