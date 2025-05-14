Boot Barn: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $37.5 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of $1.22 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The Western apparel and footwear retailer posted revenue of $453.7 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $458.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $180.9 million, or $5.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.91 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Boot Barn said it expects revenue in the range of $483 million to $491 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $5.50 to $6.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion.

Boot Barn shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $132.84, a rise of 24% in the last 12 months.

