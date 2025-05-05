Boise Cascade: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $40.3 million.…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $40.3 million.

The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The engineered wood products and plywood company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period.

Boise Cascade shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $92.47, a decline of 32% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.