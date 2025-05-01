Blueprint Medicines: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $496,000. On…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $496,000.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, came to 74 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The cancer drug developer posted revenue of $149.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.5 million.

Blueprint Medicines shares have climbed nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 2% in the last 12 months.

