Bluebird: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — Bluebird Bio Inc. (BLUE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Somerville, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.98. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $2.66 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $38.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.98. A year ago, they were trading at $21.40.

