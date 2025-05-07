Blue Bird: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MACON, Ga. (AP) — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $26…

The Macon, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 96 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The school bus maker posted revenue of $358.9 million in the period.

Blue Bird expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion.

Blue Bird shares have fallen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $37.74, a rise of almost 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLBD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLBD

