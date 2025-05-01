Block: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Block, Inc. (XYZ) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $189.9 million. On…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Block, Inc. (XYZ) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $189.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The mobile payments services provider posted revenue of $5.77 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.18 billion.

