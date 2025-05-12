Blink Charging: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Monday reported a loss of $20.7 million…

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Monday reported a loss of $20.7 million in its first quarter.

The Bowie, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $20.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit 86 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.82.

