Blend Labs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Novato, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and to account for discontinued operations, came to 1 cent per share.

The cloud-based platform for financial companies posted revenue of $26.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $3.29. A year ago, they were trading at $2.36.

