Black Hills: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $134.3 million.

The Rapid City, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of $1.87 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $805.2 million in the period.

Black Hills expects full-year earnings to be $4 to $4.20 per share.

Black Hills shares have increased 5.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $61.75, an increase of roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

