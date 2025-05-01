Black Diamond Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDIMF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDIMF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $4.1 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share.

The work force housing and work space provider posted revenue of $71.2 million in the period.

Black Diamond Group shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.83, a fall of almost 7% in the last 12 months.

