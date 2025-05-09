BKV: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — BKV Corp. (BKV) on Friday reported a loss of $78.7 million in its first…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — BKV Corp. (BKV) on Friday reported a loss of $78.7 million in its first quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The natural gas producer posted revenue of $78.8 million in the period.

BKV shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.