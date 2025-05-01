BJ’s Restaurants: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of…

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $13.5 million.

The Huntington Beach, California-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $348 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $347.9 million.

BJ’s Restaurants shares have decreased nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.49, a climb of slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BJRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BJRI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.