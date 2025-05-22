BJ’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $149.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The wholesale membership warehouse operator posted revenue of $5.15 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.18 billion.

BJ’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share.

BJ’s shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 46% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BJ

