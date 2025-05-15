Birkenstock: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Birkenstock Holding PLC (BIRK) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $110.6 million. On…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Birkenstock Holding PLC (BIRK) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $110.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 58 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The sandal maker posted revenue of $604.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $625.4 million.

Birkenstock shares have decreased nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.

