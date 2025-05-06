Bioventus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Bioventus Inc. (BVS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Bioventus Inc. (BVS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $123.9 million in the period.

Bioventus expects full-year earnings in the range of 64 cents to 68 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $560 million to $570 million.

Bioventus shares have dropped 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 77% in the last 12 months.

