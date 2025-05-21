Bioceres Crop: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) on Wednesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss…

ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) on Wednesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $1.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Rosario, Argentina-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $59.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $4.65. A year ago, they were trading at $11.48.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIOX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIOX

