Bio-Rad: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO.B) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $64 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hercules, California-based company said it had profit of $2.29. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.54 per share.

The maker of instruments used in biomedical research posted revenue of $585.4 million in the period.

Bio-Rad shares have dropped 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $234.41, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.

