BILL Holdings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $11.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The payment processing software company posted revenue of $358.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $354.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, BILL Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 39 cents to 43 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $370.5 million to $380.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

BILL Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.06 to $2.09 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion.

BILL Holdings shares have decreased 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $47.82, a decline of 15% in the last 12 months.

