BigCommerce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) on Thursday reported a loss of $353,000 in its first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $82.4 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, BigCommerce said it expects revenue in the range of $82.5 million to $83.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $335.1 million to $351.1 million.

BigCommerce shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 25% in the last 12 months.

