Big Rock: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Big Rock: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 14, 2025, 1:28 PM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BRBMF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The craft beer maker posted revenue of $7.8 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 78 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.04.

