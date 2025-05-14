Big Rock: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BRBMF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34,000…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BRBMF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The craft beer maker posted revenue of $7.8 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 78 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.04.

