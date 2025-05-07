Live Radio
BGSF: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2025, 5:13 PM

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $722,000 in its first quarter.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $63.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.20. A year ago, they were trading at $8.96.

