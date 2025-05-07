BGC Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $55.2…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $55.2 million.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The brokerage company posted revenue of $664.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $664.2 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, BGC Group said it expects revenue in the range of $715 million to $765 million.

BGC Group shares have increased nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 8.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.